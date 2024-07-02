Tubi launches in the United Kingdom

Fox Corporation has launched its advertising-supported online service Tubi in the United Kingdom. With nearly 80 million monthly active users, Tubi claims to be the most watched free television and movie service in the United States and Canada, with a library of over 20,000 television episodes and movies. Tubi includes programming from major global distributors such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as a slate of exclusive Tubi Originals.



The service launched in the United States in 2014. It was acquired by Fox Corporation in 2020 for $440 million in cash.

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences,” said Anjali Sud, the chief executive of Tubi. “We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

Tubi most recently drew level with Disney+ in total viewing time according to The Gauge report from Nielsen, with 1.8% of total television viewing, and continued to be the number one advertising-supported online video service.

“At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms,” said David Salmon, the managing director of international at Tubi. “We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

www.tubi.tv

www.tubitv.com