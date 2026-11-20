The National Audit Office says that the current BBC savings and reinvestment programme, producing £700 million of recurring annual savings, will be delivered ahead of schedule. A new £500 million round of annual savings will be more difficult to achieve. The latest report on the BBC from Ofcom shares those concerns and shows that while viewing on demand is rising, it is not compensating for an overall decline in BBC viewing, particularly among younger age groups.



BBC licence fee income has declined by a quarter in real terms over the last decade, which amounts to an effective reduction of about £1.3 billion a year.

The BBC has achieved savings to date through reducing staffing levels, rationalising its estate, modernising technology, simplifying processes and changing the mix and scope of content and services.

By March 2026, the BBC had reinvested £489 million of its savings from its £700 million programme, including in its digital-first priorities, such as iPlayer and video and digital news, while the remainder contributed to reducing its overall expenditure.

The National Audit Office scrutinises public spending for Parliament and is independent of government and the civil service.

The report on BBC savings and reinvestment by the NAO found that in line with other media trends, the BBC had experienced declines in audience research and viewer trust but was unable to measure if the cumulative impact of its cost reduction programme contributed to these declines.

Over the last five years, usage of BBC television, radio, or online services among those aged 16-34 has declined from over 80% to an average of 63% a week.

The proportion of adults who thought BBC News was effective at providing trustworthy news and current affairs fell from 63% to 55%.

In its last annual report, the BBC public service business recorded an operating deficit of £209 million, and after including a surplus from its commercial arm reported a deficit for the year of £121 million, with cash reserves depleted to £257 million.

Under the new cost-reduction programme, which runs through to March 2029, there will be workforce reductions of around 11% of its workforce from March 2026. This is likely to result in more noticeable changes for audiences.

The NAO report recommends that the BBC should review whether its governance arrangements for delivering savings and efficiencies remain appropriate. It found that the BBC did not monitor the programme in a way that provided an understanding of the cumulative non-financial impacts, such as on audiences, quality and capability.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “As the BBC approaches Charter renewal in just over a year’s time, there is no doubt that there are difficult choices ahead. BBC leaders can take lessons from its £700 million programme for its new, more demanding programme, including strengthening its risk management approach and developing a consistent way to understand the wider consequences of its savings initiatives on audiences and service provision.”

The audit report comes a day after the latest Annual report on the BBC from the communications regulator Ofcom.

It said that with the Charter review process underway and as the BBC leadership looks to make substantial savings while reshaping how it reaches and delivers for audiences in today’s increasingly digital landscape, the corporation is having to make careful choices around investment, commissioning and content distribution.

Ofcom also noted that the planned changes are significant and the impact will extend beyond the BBC workforce, with audiences, producers and the wider creative sector likely to be affected. It has written to the BBC requesting it to set out how it will deliver the savings and assess the impact on audiences, stressing the importance of protecting distinctive content, trusted news and services that connect with audiences across the United Kingdom.

The supporting data shows that weekly television reach for BBC services across all individuals has fallen from 66% to 57% in three years, while from adults aged 25-34 it has declined from 50% to 39%.

BBC viewing of live and recorded television and on demand programming across all ages has fallen over that period from an average of 107 minutes to 93 minutes a day, but for those aged 16-24 it is under 20 minutes a day and for those aged 25-34 it is 35 minutes a day.

The weekly reach of BBC on-demand services has risen from 26% to 32%, but among those aged 16-24 it has only increased from 16% to 17%, while for those have 25-34 it has grown from 27% to 29%. For those aged 65-74 it is now over 40%.

BBC on-demand viewing across all individuals has risen from an average of 7.6 minutes a day in 2022 to 12.3 minutes a day in 2025. For those aged 16-24 it is just 5.7 minutes a day and fell slightly over the last year. Among those aged 25-34 it is still only 10.6 minutes a day. Those aged 65 to 74 watch BBC on demand for an average of 18.5 minutes a day.

That rather undermines the idea that young people are all watching on demand or that it is sufficiently compensating for an overall decline in viewing.

It seems the biggest beneficiaries of the BBC iPlayer are those that are retired and have more time to view.

www.nao.org.uk

www.ofcom.org.uk