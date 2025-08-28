Samsung adds Copilot for smarter screens

Samsung will integrate Microsoft Coplot with its 2025 lineup of televisions and smart monitors, building on its Samsung Vision AI features. Users will be able to access the Microsoft artificial intelligence companion through a simple voice command or click of the remote control.



“Through our open AI partnerships, Samsung is setting a new standard for AI-powered screens,” said Kevin Lee of Samsung Electronics. “Copilot makes it fun and easy to quickly get what you need through tailored experiences, whether you’re learning something new, enjoying entertainment, tackling everyday tasks or more.”

Along with recent upgrades to Samsung’s Click to Search feature and Bixby, its on-device voice assistant, the integration of Microsoft Copilot expands on a richer, more contextual smart display experience.

Copilot can be accessed through the Samsung Tizen OS home, the Samsung Daily+ lifestyle hub, and Click to Search, enabling conversational AI support for a range of scenarios.

Through natural voice interaction, Copilot offers personalized recommendations, relevant information and interactive learning experiences. Whether viewers are curious about something they’re watching or looking to explore a topic further, Copilot can respond instantly to share quick facts about actors or athletes, summarize plots, support foreign language learning or help break down complex concepts.

“Copilot on Samsung TVs is designed to feel like an AI companion in your living room,” said David Washington, of the Microsoft AI business. “Together with Samsung’s leadership in advanced display technology, we’re bringing people a shared experience that helps them discover something to watch, ask questions, make plans, or simply enjoy a moment together, all on the biggest screen in their home.”

