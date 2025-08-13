Samsung TV Plus upgrade

The Samsung TV Plus service has revealed what it calls a transformative updated reimagination of how viewers discover and enjoy content. It now looks a lot like other online video services, with a personalised home screen. That is in itself an achievement. It is aiming to compete in the same league as Netflix for the attention of viewers.



“With AI at the core and a bold new look, this is our smartest and most visually stunning update yet.” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus. “With these innovations, we not only bring a highly intuitive and personalized experience to FAST but also bring the true depth and breadth of our high-quality programming to life.”

The upgrade brings a bold new design and interface with richer imagery that aims to simplify navigation. It features a personalised home screen that adapts to viewing preferences, to bring the most relevant channels, shows, and genres to the forefront. Samsung says that it is possible to move seamlessly between linear and on-demand programming.

Samsung TV Plus offers hundreds of channels and thousands of shows and movies on-demand in the United States. Globally, it says it carries over 3,500 advertising-supported channels in 30 countries and is accessible on over 630 million active devices.

samsungtvplus.com