Netflix facing increasing competition

Netflix, which recently announced that it is cutting around a thousand jobs or 6% of its staff, reported that expects to see full-year revenue of $51.5 billion and an operating margin of 31.5%. Netflix stock is down by about 50% on its peak in June 2025. It faces the threat of increased competition for viewer attention in a maturing market.



Netflix no longer regularly reports subscriber numbers, although it said membership growth benefited from continued retention in every region and said its audience is approaching a billion people.

Asked about the role of live events of becoming a general online video portal, Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive, said the anchor of its strategy was Netflix originals: “differentiated, exclusive, ambitious, professionally produced series and films and live events”.

He welcomed the appointment of Peter Rice as new chief content officer. He was most recently chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Company. Before that he was president of 21st Century Fox and CEO of Fox Networks Group.

He said there was no need for a fundamental shift in strategy it needed better execution in the United States, saying “It’s just not growing as fast as it could or as fast as we’d like”.

Asked about the recently announced headcount reductions, he said sometimes the team needs a forcing function. “The company needs a mandate that requires the whole organisation to ask hard questions about where can we be more efficient.”

On the partnership with TF1 in France, co-chief executive Greg Peters said they are very pleased with the early performance. “We certainly believe we can replicate similar positive results with other partners where this approach meets the needs of the parter as well,” he said. “We have a lot going on that we’re going after.”

TF1 said that three months after launch, its viewing hours have increased by 30% compared to the same period the previous year. It said that nearly one in two Netflix subscribers with the integration had watched at least one TF1 programme since the launch.

Claire Basini of TF1 said: “The success of our partnership with Netflix confirms the full relevance of our strategy: by making TF1+ content accessible in a new environment, we are expanding its reach to new audiences and creating fresh opportunities for advertisers.”

The Netflix stock price fell by around 6% on the softer than expected revenue forecast, with analysts commenting the company is transitioning to a slower-growth narrative, noting increase competition for share of viewing and weaker performance form original titles.

With changes at the top, headcount reductions, and slower than expected increase in viewer engagement, investors are looking for clearer signs of growth.

The recent approval of the Skydance mega-merger combining Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery has created a media giant that can compete at scale. Netflix had tried and failed to acquire WBD earlier in the year. It now faces a rival planning to release 30 major movies a year.

Netflix is looking less unassailable, although while Skydance and Disney are carrying massive debt, it has only $5 billion in net debt and massive, highly profitable cash flow. It ain’t over yet.

www.netflix.com