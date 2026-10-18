Future of digital terrestrial television in Ireland

ComReg, the Commission for Communications Regulation in Ireland, has published a notice on digital terrestrial television and long-term future of the spectrum used for broadcasting. The purpose of the ComReg information notice is to inform planning and the efficient use of radio spectrum and to assist stakeholder discussions on the future role of digital terrestrial television and free-to-air television broadcasting in Ireland more generally. Questions about the future of digital terrestrial television reflect similar discussions in other countries, including the United Kingdom.



The Saorview digital terrestrial television platform in Ireland is provided by the national public service media organisation RTÉ, which is currently celebrating its centenary. It delivers 98% coverage of the country through a resilient and secure network. 33% of the population can access digital terrestrial television, and 13% use it as their primary service, but only 7% have it has their sole service.

There has been a 27% decline in television viewing among those aged over 15 over the last ten years.

Gigabit broadband coverage reaches 92% of all premises in Ireland and is predicted to reach 100% by 2028.

The regulator says that with the changing trends in viewing habits it is likely that the use of the sub 700 MHz band used for digital terrestrial television will change after 2030.

It describes three possible scenarios. The first is the status quo. The second envisages a partial release of spectrum for other use, such as mobile broadband. The third is a full release which would involve decommissioning terrestrial television entirely.

The note says that while DTT remains important in the short to medium term, its long-term role and its future use of the sub-700 MHz spectrum band will need to be considered in light of changing consumer behaviour, technological developments, and international policy decisions, particularly from Ireland’s neighbouring countries the United Kingdom and France.

ComReg says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide advice to government and other stakeholders to assist their considerations of the future of digital terrestrial television and its spectrum requirements.

An Ipsos survey on television viewing habits found that four out of five homes in Ireland have a smart television. The primary device used to watch television and other audiovisual material in the home was a smart television at 71%, followed by a traditional television at 18%.

It reports that four out of ten homes in Ireland have a satellite dish, with 27% having Sky and 14% using free-to-air satellite services. 13% used digital terrestrial television as their primary television service. 7% state they only use digital terrestrial television on their primary television set, although that rises to 15% in rural areas.

The survey found that over the last three years, 3% of all households migrated from primarily watching digital terrestrial television to a paid service. The reasons given were a greater choice of programming, the ability to watch on multiple screens, and because they had access to better internet access.

Half of those that primarily used digital terrestrial television would consider migrating to a different service, but 47% said nothing would influence them to move to an alternative service, free or paid.

Among those that primarily used digital terrestrial television, 19% did not have fixed broadband internet access, with 9% of all respondents not having it, of which 36% said they used the mobile phone for internet access.

The digital terrestrial television network is Ireland is operated by 2rn, a wholly owned subsidiary of RTÉ. It manages around 1,450 radio and television transmission sites across the country, carrying services for RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media Television, as well as services for mobile operators and emergency services.

2rn says it believes that television via broadband cannot completely replicate digital terrestrial television services. It argues that this includes key features including true free access to public service media with anonymous viewing, trustworthy access to trusted content without gatekeepers, using a robust, reliable, resilient and secure network, which it says is the most energy efficient way to deliver broadcast video.

It expects the sub 700 MHz band to be required for digital terrestrial television well into the 2040s, together with continued sharing with use for programming making and special events.

www.comreg.ie