Free TV for France

Free TV is a television offering with no contract and no subscription available to anyone in France. It has been launched by the Illiad Group and will be available on computers, phones, tablets, set-top boxes, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or smart televisions from Hisense, LG, Philips, and Samsung.



Free TV includes over 170 channels, including 16 French channels available on digital terrestrial television, with live pause, rewind and restart. It includes a catch-up offering of 25,000 programmes, and Free Ciné, a catalogue of over 500 movies and 1000 series episodes.

In addition, there is Free TV+, a premium offering that has 300 channels, including 25 French channels available of digital terrestrial television and many channels that are normally available on subscription television services, with 45,000 programmes on demand. It will be available without contract for €0.99 a month for the first year and then €5.99 a month.

The Free TV+ offering is included for Freebox subscribers who have the TV service and for subscribers on the 5G Free Mobile Plan or the Série Free Mobile Plan.

“Watching TV in 2025 is a real pain. First you have to download an app for each channel, then create an account on each app of every channel,” said Xavier Niel, the founder of Free. “We’ve decided to change all that. Now TV is easy. Now TV is Free!”

www.iliad.fr