Apple TV gets F1 in the United States

Apple and Formula 1 have agreed a five-year partnership that will bring all F1 motor races exclusively to Apple TV in the United States from 2026. It follows the success of F1 The Movie, an Apple Original Film, which is became the highest-grossing sports movie ever, making $629 at the box office. Apple TV is also dropping the plus suffix to its name.



The Apple deal was announced before the United States Grand Prix in Texas. In its announcement, Apple says that it is the “exclusive new broadcast partner” for Formula 1 in the United States. The broadcast rights for the United States are currently with ESPN, which is owned by Disney.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but it was reported to be worth about $150 million a year.

It adds to the sports lineup on Apple TV in the United States, which includes Major League Soccer and Friday Night Baseball.

Formula 1 attracts one of the largest global television audiences after the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Liberty Media gained the rights to the series in 2017, paying $4.4 billion for control of the Formula One Group, which is responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and exercising the commercial rights.

Liberty has been building American interest in F1, expanding the number of races in the United States to three with a street circuit race around Las Vegas. It also provided access for the popular Netflix series Drive to Survive and F1 The Movie, which are credited with promoting wider awareness of the championship. The movie will be available on Apple TV from December.

Apple TV subscribers will have access to all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix. Practice sessions and some races will also be available for free in the Apple TV app throughout the course of the season.

F1 TV Premium will continue to be available in the United States exclusively through an Apple TV subscription.

“2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple. A lifelong F1 fan, Eddy Cue is also a long-time board member of Ferrari.

Stefano Domenicali, the president and chief executive of F1 and former Ferrari team boss, said: “We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.”

Asked about the prospect of similar deals in other countries, he said: “We have to do the right things in this market and if it works and there are opportunities elsewhere, why not?”

Apple has quietly dropped the plus suffix for the Apple TV subscription service, which previously distinguished it from the Apple TV hardware and the Apple TV app. In the F1 announcement it said: “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.”

www.apple.com

www.formula1.com