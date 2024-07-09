Italian broadcaster starts move to DVB-T2

RAI, the national public service broadcaster in Italy, is upgrading some of its channels to the DVB-T2 digital terrestrial television standard with HEVC video encoding. RAI has postponed a move to the more efficient transmission standard several times over concerns that it is not supported in older televisions. A full switch to DVB-T2 is expected by the end of 2025.



From the 28 August 2024, the Rai Storia, Rai Radio 2 Visual and Rai Scuola channels will be available only in DVB-T2 with HEVC compression, using Main10 video encoding @ level 5.1.

If users can view the currently Rai Sport HD Test HEVC channel they will be able to receive the new services.

From the end of August there will be a test service on channel 100 to verify the compatibility of receivers for ultra-high-definition and high dynamic range programming that could be broadcast on DVB-T2 multiplexes in the future.

Other channels, including Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 and RaiNews 24, are currently unaffected by the change but to continue watching all the channels a receiver retune will be required.

An extension to the original DVB-T standard, DVB-T2 enables more efficient use of radio spectrum. Combined with more efficient video encoding with HEVC, it can allow more channels to be delivered at higher quality, potentially freeing up frequencies for use by mobile networks.

All television sets marketed in Italy since 2019 were required to be compatible with DVB-T2.

The DVB-T2 standard has been in use on some digital terrestrial television multiplexes in the United Kingdom since 2019. It is now in use in many other European countries.

www.rai.it