Seamless sign-in for television services

While broadcasters are keen to promote their online video services, the process of signing into several different applications may present challenges for some viewers. Viewers typically have to sign into each new service at least once on every smart television that they own. Complex password requirements, multi-step or multi-device authentication, and inconsistent user interfaces across platforms can create significant barriers to adoption. This can be frustrating at best, but for some viewers it risks complete disengagement and exclusion.



A new report from the DTG in the United Kingdom provides an analysis of the current sign-in landscape, assessing existing authentication mechanisms and identifying key pain points that prioritise accessibility and user experience.

By addressing these challenges proactively, broadcasters, policymakers, and technology providers can work together to preserve universal access to television content, ensuring that no viewer — regardless of age, ability, or digital familiarity — is left behind.

To mitigate the risk, the report recommends that the industry must work collectively towards a seamless, intuitive, and widely accessible sign-in framework.

The report outlines different levels of sign-in, various possible authentication systems, and methods of pairing devices. It also recognises that application developers and device manufacturers may also be constrained by the commercial requirements of third-party application stores.

Potential solutions include universal authentication mechanisms using a single sign-on system that allows users to access multiple services with one set of credentials, reducing complexity.

Standardised user interfaces and workflows can provide a consistent, recognisable sign-in process across platforms to minimise confusion and cognitive load.

Simplified identity verification and assisted access options can improve accessibility.

The group recognises that achieving a fully unified single sign-in system is unlikely to be achievable, but the industry should strive for best practices while prioritising the needs of individuals who find technology challenging, such as the elderly and those with physical impairments. This effort should involve offering multiple sign-in options, considering that some users may not have access to a smartphone or computer.

Ensuring Access for All: The Future of Sign-In for TV Services is published by the DTG and available from its web site.

www.dtg.org.uk