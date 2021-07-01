DVB sets new codec requirements

The DVB Project has set the commercial requirements for new compression schemes to support advanced ultra-high-definition services, including 8K. It has identified three candidate codecs: AV1, AVS3 and VVC. The initial focus will be on VVC, with a first release of specifications expected in early 2022.



The DVB is seeking data rate savings of at least 27% compared to the existing HEVC codec in 4K broadcast applications and at least 30% in broadband applications.

The greater efficiency could enable more ultra-high-definition channels on terrestrial networks and provide greater reach and lower distribution costs for broadband delivery.

Support for 8K video, with a resolution of 7680×4320 pixels, is also a key requirement, including support for high dynamic range and high frame rates.

“DVB is a pioneer in the development of media distribution systems, and it is preparing the way for advanced 4K and 8K systems in the future” said Peter MacAvock, Chair of the DVB Project. “The industry is watching our work closely and we are confident that DVB will again break new ground on television technology. We encourage all companies with a stake in this field to join our work.”

AV1, also known as AOMedia Video 1, is an open, royalty-free video coding format, developed as a successor to VP9 by the Alliance for Open Media, a consortium that includes Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and Netflix.

AVS3 is the third generation of the Audio Video Coding Standard from China. It has been used to demonstrate 8K television by CCTV in China.

VVC, also known as H.266, or MPEG-I Part 3, is the successor to HEVC, otherwise known as H.265, which was in turn the successor to AVC, or H.264. The greater compression efficiency comes at a cost of increased complexity of encoding and decoding.

Work to evaluate technical compliance of candidate video codecs with the commercial requirements and to develop draft DVB specifications will now begin, with an initial focus on VVC.

Specification releases are expected during 2022, to cover all three candidate codecs, subject to successfully validating technical and intellectual property rights compliance. A first release of specifications including VVC is expected in early 2022

