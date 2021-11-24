DVB prepares the way for 8K

The DVB has approved specification updates to deliver 8K ultra-high-definition services. The updates extend existing support for HEVC video compression, which was previously specified only for up to 4K resolution. The DVB has yet to pronounce on other codecs, with further updates expected in 2022.



The recent DVB specification updates encompass delivery of 8K UHD either through a broadcast transport stream or over broadband using DVB-DASH. These are specified in the latest release of the DVB BlueBook for video and audio coding.

8K UHDTV2 receivers will support video resolutions up to 7680×4320 pixels, which is four times that off 4K video.

HEVC or High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.265, is a standard that offers from 25% to 50% better data compression at the same level of video quality compared to its predecessor MPEG-4/AVC. It is already used in several markets around the world.

The DVB Project says that 8K delivery will benefit from even more efficient video compression in the future. This is a goal of current DVB work on Next Generation Video Coding, which is expected to lead to further additions to the DVB specifications in 2022.

www.dvb.org