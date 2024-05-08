Sky Sports+ offers extensive online coverage

Sky Sports+ will offer sports fans 50% more coverage with access to up to 100 live streams available at the same time and a new dedicated channel. The additional service will launch in August, in time for the next football season, as Sky doubles down on live sport.



Sky is following the trend with the plus suffix to designate its extended online offering for sport. Integrated into Sky TV, the standalone NOW online service, and a revamped Sky Sports mobile app, Sky Sports+ will make it easier for fans to browse, discover and watch the sport they love.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, fans will have more choice than ever before on what to watch, while the dedicated Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of the best live sport.

It marks a new partnership with the English Football League that will cover over 1,000 games season, featuring every team more than 20 times and every Championship club at least 24 times. There will be live pause and rewind available on all concurrent streams.

The scale of Sky Sports+ will be evident from the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, with every game streamed live from across all three divisions – the Championship, League One and League Two.

“For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend,” said Jonathan Licht, the managing director at Sky Sports. “This is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers.”

The Sky Sports app will be revamped, with new personalisation features to allow fans to follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily.

As traditional pay television models face the challenge of online services going direct to consumer, Sky is focussed on being the best at packaging them into a usable service and is doubling down on live sport, which has historically been at its foundation.

Sky, now owned by Comcast, is also increasingly committed to online delivery, which offers the flexibility to deliver services to any screen.

