Accedo acquires Easel

Global video solutions provider Accedo has acquired Easel TV. It will bring the Easel TV platform under the Accedo brand. The Easel TV name will be phased out and the Easel TV team will join the existing Accedo London office.



The Easel TV online video platform as a service supports media, lifestyle, or brand entertainment services delivered to various consumer devices and operator platforms.

Founded in 2004 and based in Stockholm, Accedo has 14 offices around the world with over 600 employees. It’s customers include Deutsche Telekom, NBC Universal, ITV, Hallmark, Bloomberg and Tata Play.

Michael Lantz, the chief executive of Accedo, said: “The team has done a fantastic job in establishing themselves on the market and they share Accedo’s core philosophy of customer centricity. We believe that we will be stronger together as we continue to innovate in this market.”

Easel TV was founded in 2009 by Joe Foster and Bill Scott. Joe Foster, the chief executive, added: “We’ve known the Accedo team for a long time. It was the right time to join forces having proven out the technology on our latest generation of product and were looking at significant investments to scale our business internationally. Accedo, with its strong brand, global scale and world class technical expertise, is the ideal partner for us and we look forward to continuing to grow together with the Accedo team.”

The Easel TV name was originally conceived when the BBC launched Project Canvas, which eventually became YouView.

