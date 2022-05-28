Synamedia acquires Utelly for discovery

Video software company Synamedia has acquired Utelly, a privately-owned content discovery platform provider. Utelly provides metadata aggregation, search and recommendations, as well as content management and a content recommendation engine. It is already integrated with the Synamedia Govideo platform and will be embedded in its Go.Aggregate solution.



Utelly is a software as a service platform, founded in 2013, that aggregates data in real-time from over 50 metadata providers, including Gracenote, TiVo, IMDB, and Netflix. By unifying data and using artificial intelligence to enrich sparse data sets, Utelly provides customers with search and recommendations that enhance viewers’ content discovery experiences.

“Every day we hear from customers that metadata aggregation is an obstacle that is negatively impacting viewer engagement, explained Paul Segre, the chief executive of Synamedia. “Utelly was ahead of the curve in recognizing this and developing a SaaS solution that enables end users to find content across aggregated TV and video services. Its AI-powered solution eliminates the complexity of combining data from multiple metadata providers and is a great addition to our Synamedia Go streaming platform.”

Romain Eude, the founder and chief executive of Utelly, said, “This acquisition is testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our tight knit team of developers who have put Utelly on the map.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Synamedia, which was created out of the Cisco business unit, formerly NDS, is backed by Permira funds and Sky.

www.synamedia.com