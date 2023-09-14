German DVB-I pilot launches second phase

A pilot project using the new DVB-I standard is set to enter a second phase in preparation for a market launch in Germany. The second phase aims to resolve outstanding issues and explore additional use cases, enabling manufacturers and developers to test services in a realistic environment in parallel with the development of a roadmap for launch. The first phase of the pilot is being recognised with a special award for innovation at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, where it will be demonstrated on the DVB and EBU stands.



The DVB-I specification has been developed by the DVB Project to offer a standards-based solution for delivering television channels and on-demand services over a variety of networks.

The first phase of the DVB-I pilot in Germany involved multiple stakeholders, including both public and commercial broadcasters.

“This award provides well-deserved recognition to the stakeholders involved in the German DVB-I Pilot,” said Peter MacAvock, the chair of the DVB Project. “The participation of representatives from across the full value chain including, crucially, both public and private broadcasters has helped demonstrate that DVB-I could be the solution to many of the challenges facing the industry today.”

“The various stakeholders in Germany have opted for this ambitious pilot project to test DVB-I as a potential solution and to prepare for the future switch to a purely internet-based distribution of TV channels,” said Fergal Ringrose, Chairman of the Jury of the IBC Innovation Awards. “Not least thanks to the German DVB-I Pilot, the DVB-I standard has made tremendous progress in recent months, creating the opportunity for an open and horizontal TV market as part of the digital transformation.”

The second phase of the pilot project will begin at IBC and seeks to address a number of practical requirements, including the management and regulatory framework for a service list for Germany, requirements for digital rights management, and investigation of possible approaches to personalisation and audience measurement.

www.dvb-i.tv