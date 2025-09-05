Vestel partners with Roku

Vestel has announced a multi-year partnership to produce televisions powered by Roku. The deal is non-exclusive. Vestel produces televisions for multiple brands with a range of different operating systems.



Vestel will begin manufacturing smart televisions featuring the Roku operating system, starting with the Finlux brand in the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to additional brands in the future.

“This partnership with Vestel represents an exciting milestone in Roku’s international growth,” said Tom McFarland, the vice president of business development at Roku TV. “Together, we’re making it easier for people across the UK to find great entertainment and enjoy a seamless streaming experience. The combination of Roku’s leading platform and Vestel’s scale and hardware and software expertise delivers a smarter TV solution — simple to use, feature-rich, and affordable for more consumers.”

With this collaboration, Finlux becomes the fifteenth television brand in the United Kingdom to offer smart televisions powered by Roku OS. Roku TV models offer instant access to all the most popular global and local streaming apps as well as personalized recommendations through What to Watch.

Vestel, based in Vestel City, a 1.3 million square meter production facility in Manisa, Türkiye, one of the largest manufacturing complexes in Europe, and exports to more than 160 countries.

Vestel also produces televisions that use Android TV from Google and TiVo OS. It is also one of the strategic shareholders in VIDAA, which is majority owned by Hisense.

