Netflix clipping tool enhances moments

Following the introduction of a Moments feature on mobile that allows users to save, rewatch, and share scenes, Netflix has enhanced it to allow users to set in and out points to create clips from programmes. It seems such an obvious feature for encouraging and improving word-of-mouth promotion and social amplification. It is a wonder that it has taken so long to introduce this.



The moments function and trimming feature currently only works on handheld screens. While watching a Netflix show on the mobile app, a user can tap the ‘Clip’ button during a scene and have the option to drag a start and end point to adjust the length of the clip.

Once saved, the clip will be available in the ‘My Netflix’ tab, from where it can be rewatched or shared at any time.

The clip can be shared across various platforms, including Instagram messages or stories, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Messenger, or Messages. It can also be copied as a simple link.

The feature is available on the Netflix app on iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets.

It is not possible to clip from live events, trailers, downloaded television shows or movies, or from Netflix games.

The ability to clip moments is not currently available on advertiser-supported plans.

The clip simply provides a deep link to the start of the selected segment within the show, which can be accessed through the Netflix app.

The clipping feature is not just a matter of convenience. It gives users an improved tool to enable them to share their favourite moments, while

Netflix captures the promotional benefit and maintaining control over how their programming is shared.

We can expect to see this feature becoming available on other online video services.

