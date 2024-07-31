THEO joins Dolby

Dolby Laboratories has acquired THEO Technologies, a provider of video players, and solutions for low-latency, live delivery of sports and entertainment programming. Dolby plans to combine their products with its own Millicast solution.



THEO Technologies is based in Leuven in Belgium and was founded in 2012.

Dolby says the acquisition is its next step in building solutions for sports and entertainment companies who are looking to create real-time digital experiences for live events that are more interactive and personalized, to increase fan engagement.

The plan is to combine Dolby Millicast, a streaming solution which delivers less than half a second of latency, with the THEO cross-platform playback and low-latency live streaming solutions.

THEOplayer is a leading cross-platform video player available, enabling leading media and entertainment companies worldwide to deliver advanced video experiences, efficiently and across all devices. It supports all standard delivery formats and works on all major playback platforms.

THEOlive is a live streaming solution that delivers high-quality, ultra-low latency streaming at scale, using the High Efficiency Streaming Protocol, developed by the company. It is currently available as a standalone product or combined with Dolby Millicast.

“People want to engage with their content in real-time and have a more personal relationship with their content,” said Giles Baker, the senior vice president of Dolby Cloud Solutions.

“With Dolby Millicast, we’ve enabled service providers to improve the audiovisual experience, and offer experiences that are delivered in real-time. Adding THEO’s suite of products creates a comprehensive cross-platform solution for sports and entertainment companies seeking to enable the most interactive real-time digital experiences.”

Steven Tielemans, the co-founder and chief executive officer of THEO Technologies, said: “Dolby and THEO have a shared vision to offer customers the best in real-time streaming experiences that drive fan engagement and interactivity. Together, we are set to transform the industry, creating streaming experiences so immersive they rival being there in person.”

Pieter-Jan Speelmans, co-founder and chief technology officer of THEO added: “By joining forces, we will leverage Dolby’s expertise, resources, and market presence to accelerate growth and product innovation.

www.dolby.com