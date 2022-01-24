DVB looks to future of TV over 5G

The DVB Project and the 5G Media Media Action group are working together to enable the commercial deployment of television services based on fifth-generation mobile networks. A Joint Task Force will work on the combination of 5G systems with DVB solutions, based on using the DVB-I specification for service discovery.



The initial focus of the joint initiative will be to map use cases and commercial requirements for DVB-I over 5G into a set of deployment guidelines. This is likely to lead to updates to the DVB-I specification to include 5G systems and extending DVB-DASH support to 5G interfaces. The group may also provide recommendations for 5G-MAG’s work on open-source Reference Tools for DVB-I over 5G, working towards the verification and validation of the relevant specifications.

Peter MacAvock, the chair of the DVB Project, said: “This is another milestone in DVB’s shift to internet-centric solutions, where DVB-I service discovery and DVB-DASH streaming are core technologies. With 5G networks set to be widely deployed in the coming years, we believe DVB’s proven track record in digital television can underpin the emergence of truly universal media delivery. We see 5G-MAG as our natural partner to accelerate this important work.”

The chair of 5G-MAG, Antonio Arcidiacono, said: “5G-MAG has taken on the task of bringing together the media and the ICT industries to support the implementation of media services on 5G systems. Supporting service and content providers to get access to the powerful but complex 5G distribution platform is at the core of our activities. Joining forces with the DVB Project to enable TV services based on DVB-I or DVB-DASH is a natural step to enhance the capabilities of 5G for media.”

5G-MAG brings together the media and information and communications technology sectors to bringing to the market technologies of the 5G ecosystem able to address requirements for the creation, production, distribution, and consumption of media.

Based at the same address as the DVB Project, the 5G-MAG is a separate membership organisation with its own governance. Membership is open to organisations worldwide, with fees based on organisation revenues, and includes the BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4, and BT, and a number of other major European public broadcasters.

www.dvb.org

www.5g-mag.com