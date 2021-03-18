Online subscriptions pass the billion mark

The global number of subscriptions to online video services passed the billion mark in 2020 to reach 1.1 billion. Over 300 million of them were in the United States, with many households having more than one subscription. Online distribution accounted for $61.8 billion in global revenues, up from $47.2 billion in 2019.



The Motion Picture Association 2020 Theme Report is a comprehensive analysis and survey of the theatrical and home or mobile entertainment market environment. It provides a summary of useful statistics of the global theatrical and home or mobile entertainment market.

The number of subscriptions to online video services increased to 1.1 billion in 2020, up by an estimated 232 million, a 26% increase on the previous year. In the United States, the total number of online video subscriptions rose by 32% to 308 million. That is the estimated number of subscribing accounts and does not equate to either households or individuals, some of which may subscribe to more than one service.

In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the combined global theatrical and home or mobile entertainment market was worth $80 billion, an 18% decrease on the record high of over $98 billion the previous year. That figure does not include the $233 billion global subscription television market or other television revenues, including advertising.

A 72% decrease in global box office takings was partially offset by a 31% increase in the global home and mobile entertainment market.

The global box office market for all movies released globally was $12 billion in 202, down from $42.3 billion for 2019, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of that total, $9.8 billion of box office revenue was from outside the United States and Canada, down by 68%.

The value of media released on digitally reached $61.8 billion in 2020, compared to $47.2 billion in 2019. The disc market declined in value to $7 billion, down from $8.8 billion the previous year.

The 2020 Theme Report is available from the Motion Picture Association web site.

www.motionpictures.org