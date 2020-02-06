Disney+ forecast to pass 50 million in 2020

Disney+ gained 28.6 million subscribers in its first 12 weeks from its launch on 11 November 2019. That was before it is available in many countries. One forecast predicts it will pass 50 million subscribers by the end of 2020 and exceed 125 million in 2025.

Disney+ had 26.5 million subscribers at the end of 2019 but was only available in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The average monthly revenue per subscriber was $5.56.

ESPN+ had 6.6 million subscribers, up from 1.4 million a year previously. Average monthly revenue per subscriber was $4.44, excluding pay per view.

Hulu had 27.2 million subscribers, plus another 3.2 million taking live television in addition, giving a total of 30.4 million subscribers. Average monthly revenue for Hulu video on demand was $13.14, while for those taking live television as well it was $59.47, including advertising revenue.

Disney+ is due to launch in the United Kingdom and a number of European countries on 24 March, followed by India, with further European countries in the Summer.

Digital TV Research forecasts that Disney+ will be the biggest winner among subscription video on demand services over the next five years, adding 105 million paying subscribers between the end of 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 126 million.

Amazon Prime Video is forecast to pass 100 million subscribers by the end of 2020 and reach 133 million in 2025.

Netflix is predicted to pass 188 million in 2020 and 237 million in 2025.

Together with HBO Max with a forecast 30 million subscribers and Apple TV+ with 25 million, these five services are expected to have over 550 million paying subscribers in 2025. That number excludes bundled HBO Max or Apple TV+ subscribers, which could add another 110 million, the forecast suggests.

