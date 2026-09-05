Accedo and MediaKind offer joint solution

Accedo and MediaKind have announced a new end-to-end multiplatform streaming offering that enables offers to launch, manage, and monetise branded online video services across television, mobile, web, and set-top boxes.



The joint white-label solution brings together the combined expertise of two companies with a long track record of designing, launching, operating and continuously evolving operator streaming services at global scale. Together, Accedo and MediaKind have helped many of the world’s leading telecommunications providers, broadcasters and media companies deliver premium video experiences to millions of consumers worldwide.

Mrugesh Desai of Accedo explained: “The streaming ecosystem has become significantly more complex in recent years, making it increasingly challenging for operators to launch, manage and evolve modern streaming services cost-effectively.

“By combining Accedo’s expertise in delivering world-class user experiences with MediaKind’s market-leading backend platform, we’ve created a proven solution that dramatically reduces complexity, accelerates deployment and lowers total cost of ownership. Just as importantly, operators benefit from a platform backed by two companies with decades of experience launching and continuously evolving streaming services at scale.”

The solution is powered by Accedo’s native application framework and cloud-based application management tools, which support all major connected TV, mobile, and web platforms, as well as MediaKind’s MK.IO Platform for Operators, for entitlements, content management and discovery, security and video delivery. It supports iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and web delivery.

The system has already been used to power the EPICO online video service for the Canadian operator Cogeco. A further operator has committed to launching on the solution in the coming months.

Accedo is a privately held company founded in 2004 by telecom and media entrepreneurs Michael Lantz and Fredrik Andersson.

MediaKind was previously known as Ericsson Media Solutions and rebranded in July 2018 after private equity firm One Equity Partners acquired a 51% majority stake in the business, while Ericsson retained the remaining 49%. MediaKind acquired the Harmonic Video Business, completing the acquisition in June 2026.

www.accedo.com

www.mediakind.com