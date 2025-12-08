MediaKind to acquire Harmonic

MediaKind has agreed to acquire the video business of Harmonic Inc for $145 million. The transaction is expected close in the first half of 2026, subject to relevant approvals. It will combine two established video technology organisations with complementary strengths, with expected annual revenues of $250 million.



The combination will unite the engineering teams, research and development centres, and product road maps to accelerate innovation.

“This combination would represent a meaningful step forward in our long-term strategy and reflect our commitment to supporting customers with enhanced product solutions,” said Allen Broome, the chief executive of MediaKind.

“By joining Harmonic’s Video Business with MediaKind, we would strengthen our ability to invest across our entire portfolio, led by an expanded and complementary research and development platform that will significantly accelerate innovation. Together, we would create the leading independent streaming infrastructure company, giving customers a stronger, more reliable partner to power the future of video.”

The transaction is subject to a French employee works council consultation process. The deal does not include the broadband technology business of Harmonic, which is where it started in cable television.

“This strategic transaction will, if completed, advance the growth strategies of both companies,” added Nimrod Ben-Natan, the chief executive of Harmonic. “It would allow Harmonic to zero in on its core Broadband segment, while ensuring the Video Business, its customers and dedicated employees become part of an organization committed to the future of video delivery. We are incredibly proud of our Video team’s accomplishments and look forward to the next chapter of this business’s growth under MediaKind.”

MediaKind is the former Ericsson Television, which had its roots in Tandberg Television, which was acquired by Ericsson in 2007, and Envivio, which it acquired in 2015. Together with other businesses, including Microsoft Mediaroom, it was rebranded as MediaKind in 2018. Ericsson retains a 49% stake in the company, with the rest owned by One Equity Partners.

The proposed deal is the latest in a long line of mergers and acquisitions that have seen considerable consolidation of suppliers in the market, with MediaKind apparently prevailing.

