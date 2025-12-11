Freely certifies TiVo devices without tuner

Everyone TV, which operates the Freely television platform in the United Kingdom, has certified TiVo OS for a new category of media devices that do not have a tuner or screen. It builds on the previous certification for TiVo OS in smart televisions and extends it to plug-in devices for existing displays.



The latest certification enables companion devices — such as HDMI-connected media players — to deliver a similar experience to that on Freely televisions.

This follows the announcement of the Freely PLEIO ‘puck’ device from Netgem in November.

“Freely’s device certification for streaming-only form factors is a game-changer for the UK market,” explained Gabriel Cosgrave, the general manager for TiVo in Europe. “It expands consumer choice, gives retailers and ISPs new ways to delight customers with a frictionless live TV experience, and extends the reach of UK broadcasters via IP. With TiVo OS now certified across both TVs and streaming devices, partners can move faster and differentiate more confidently.”

TiVo points out that this provides opportunities for internet service providers to offer a turnkey online video solution powered by TiVO OS that integrates live television services over the internet provided through Freely.

For the retail market, it creates a category of Freely device powered by the TiVo OS. TiVo notes that this could appeal to retailers looking launch devices under their own brand.

TiVo was synonymous with personal video recorders, although it had limited success in the United Kingdom. Ironically, Freely is designed to avoid the need for personal video recording entirely by offering on-demand services through broadcaster apps, although Humax is developing and testing a Freely set-top box with a recorder.

TiVo is now wholly owned by Xperi Inc, which is mainly concerned with licensing technologies, including the TiVo OS system.

Although TiVo has announced the certification of online only devices for Freely, it has not talked about specific products or price points.

Everyone TV is a joint venture owned and supported by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 in the United Kingdom. It launched the Freely platform in April 2024. In September 2025, Everyone TV reported that Freely had half a million weekly users.

