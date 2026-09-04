TiVo adds support for DVB-I

TiVo OS has added support for the international DVB-I standard, enabling broadcasters to deliver television programming over the internet, while simplifying access for viewers. It will allow viewers to discover and watch services online without the need for an antenna. The announcement of support by TiVo for the service discovery standard is a major boost for the DVB-I specification, which is gaining growing interest among television manufacturers. There have been various trials of DVB-I around the world. The first national platform is expected to launch in New Zealand later this year, with launch partners including Hisense and TCL.



TiVo OS is an operating system for smart televisions. The operating system is licensed to a number of brands, including Sharp, Panasonic, Vestel, and Bush. It is developed and marketed by TiVo, which was best known as pioneer of the digital video recorder, which it discontinued in 2025. TiVo Platform Technologies is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi, which is primarily involved in licensing patents in the consumer electronics industry.

The enhancements to the TiVo OS were announced at the IFA trade show in Berlin. They included enhancement to the TiVO Channels experience, with a redesigned programme guide.

TiVO also announced the use of artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies in partnership with IRCODE. These recognise on-screen material and enable viewer interaction.

Agent TiVo is a new artificial intelligence discovery product, designed to enable consumers to navigate entertainment through natural conversation and help them discover content more intuitively and efficiently.

Tal Bone has been appointed to head the TiVo OS line. He was previously chief technology officer at VIDAA, the Hisense smart television operating system. Before that he led Fire TV product initiative at Amazon.

“As the TV ecosystem evolves, consumers increasingly want a simpler, more intelligent way to discover and enjoy content, while manufacturers need greater flexibility, stronger economics and more control over their customer experience,” he said. “By combining AI-powered discovery, an open and independent platform strategy, expanded content offerings, and a highly efficient operating system architecture, we’re creating the next generation of entertainment experiences that benefit viewers, partners, and the broader ecosystem.”

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