TF1 now on Netflix in France

TF1 channels and programmes will now be available on Netflix in France. The distribution partnership was announced a year ago. It integrates TF1 programming within the Netflix experience. The agreement is the first of its kind between Netflix and a major free-to-air broadcaster.



Netflix members in France will be able to watch live broadcasts from TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, and the 24-hour news channel LCI. That will include coverage of major live sporting events, but not the football World Cup.

“I’m thrilled to see this groundbreaking partnership with Netflix come to life,” said Rodolphe Belmer, the chief executive of the TF1 Group. “Netflix subscribers will now get to enjoy the very best of TF1 television like never before.

“By combining our programming with the power of Netflix’s recommendations, we will reach new audiences together and open up new opportunities for our advertisers.”

Greg Peters, the co-chief executive of Netflix, said: “Our partnership with TF1 brings together two strong, complementary content offerings in a world-class user experience, delivering even more entertainment value for our members in France.”

He has also said that Netflix will look to add more traditional broadcasters to its platform, using this deal to learn how such partnerships worked best.

The TF1 group is a leading French media company, reaching 60 million monthly viewers through its broadcast channels and serves 38 million users on its TF1+ streaming service.

The distribution deal gives Netflix subscribers in France access to one of the largest television programming libraries in the country, while offering TF1 an additional way to reach viewers.

TF1 will retain responsibility for programming, advertising sales and rights management, while Netflix supplies distribution, the product experience and its recommendation technology. Financial details of the relationship have not been disclosed.

It is a model that has been carefully viewed by media companies in Europe since it was announced. It could provide a template for future deals with other broadcasters.

groupe-tf1.fr

www.netflix.com