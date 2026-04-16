Roku passes 100 million homes

Roku has passed 100 million households worldwide. It is a major milestone for the online video platform. It includes homes using a Roku streaming player, a television made by Roku, or a Roku television made by one of its partner manufacturers. They all use the same Roku OS and provide a similar user experience.



Roku defines a streaming household as the number of distinct user accounts streaming on the platform in a given 30-day period. It passed the 100 million mark in April.

The company claims its streaming devices are used by more than half of all the 100 million or more broadband households in the United States.

In the United States, citing Comscore data, Roku says that it accounts for 44% of total hours spent watching connected television programming, with Amazon at 14%, Samsung a 12%, and Google at 5%.

Roku devices are available in more than 15 countries around the world, including Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” said Anthony Wood, the founder and chief executive of Roku.

“We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it, and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences.”

www.roku.com