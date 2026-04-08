Video services shift from scale to discipline

Online video subscriptions have reached around 2.2 billion worldwide, with further growth expected to 2.6 billion by 2030. However, much of that expansion is now incremental, particularly in mature markets where penetration is already high. The global subscription video market is entering a more measured phase, as the pace of subscriber growth slows and platforms focus increasingly on profitability and retention.



New analysis from Futuresource Consulting suggests that the dynamics of online video competition are changing. Rather than prioritising rapid customer acquisition, platforms are placing greater emphasis on pricing strategy, bundling, and distribution partnerships to sustain growth. Retention and engagement are becoming central, reflecting a shift from scale to efficiency.

This is evident in the evolution of monetisation models. Lower-cost, ad-supported tiers are being introduced to broaden access, while headline subscription prices continue to rise. The result is a more structured approach to pricing, designed to balance affordability with revenue growth.

At the same time, consumers are becoming more selective. In markets where multiple subscriptions are common, the relationship between price and perceived value is under increasing scrutiny. Services must work harder to justify their place in the household mix.

“Streaming has always been a market where consumers hold substantial power,” says Anastasia Budash of Futuresource. “What’s different now is markets are approaching saturation. As platforms compete harder for attention, further growth requires strong market differentiation and nuanced retention strategies.”

Recent price increases by Netflix underline the shift. Subscription fees for all tiers were raised again in March, as the company prioritises revenue per user alongside continued growth.

Disney+ has followed a similar path, raising prices across all tiers in 2025, including its ad-supported plans, and continuing a pattern of annual increases. The company has pointed to higher subscription revenue as a driver of improved profitability, even as growth in viewing and subscribers slows.

Content remains a critical differentiator, but investment is becoming more targeted. Rather than expanding volume, platforms are focusing on programming that can sustain engagement and deliver repeat viewing. Franchise-led strategies, spin-offs, and extensions of established intellectual property are increasingly prominent, alongside selective investment in premium rights such as sport.

These approaches reflect the rising cost of content and the need to demonstrate clearer returns. While major global platforms continue to operate at scale, regional and niche services are maintaining their position through localisation and focused audience targeting.

The market itself is becoming more fragmented, with a wider range of strategies in play. Aggregation and partnerships are reshaping how services are packaged and accessed, reinforcing the importance of distribution as well as content.

Overall, the direction of travel is clear. Streaming continues to grow, but the conditions for success are becoming more demanding. With global consumer spend expected to reach around $150 billion in 2026, performance will depend less on headline subscriber numbers and more on careful execution across pricing, content, and customer experience.

Subscription Video on Demand Market Outlook is published by Futuresource Consulting.

www.futuresource-consulting.com