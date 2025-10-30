Television and video to reach $1 trillion

The global market for television and video is forecast to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, based on reports from Omdia. The growth will come from online, with online video advertising predicted to account for over half the total.



The combined online video and traditional TV markets, including revenue from subscriptions, on-demand transactions and advertising, are on track to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030.

Over half the global revenue, 52%, is forecast to come from online video advertising, with a further 21% from online video subscriptions and transactions. 16% will come from traditional pay television subscriptions and transactions, while 11% will come from traditional television advertising.

With pay television flat or declining, all the growth will come from online video. Global video streaming revenue is expected to reach $214.6 billion in 2025, representing an annual growth rate of 12.8%. Online video subscription revenue will account for $165 billion, or 77% of that.

Omdia expects the advertising revenue from the big five online video services, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, HBO Max, and Paramount, will exceed $24 billion a year by 2030, or 20% of their combined revenues.

While traditional pay television is declining globally, this is happening slowly, says Adam Thomas of Omdia. “Pay TV will continue to contribute substantial revenue for many years. Combined with strong, ongoing growth in online video, this creates a highly positive scenario and leads Omdia to forecast that the two markets together will top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030.”

Tony Gunnarsson of Omdia says that while online video subscriptions continue to grow steadily, annual growth rates are expected to reduce as streaming reaches mass-market penetration.

Global Streaming: Key trends 2025–30and Pay TV & Online Video: Global are published by Omdia.

www.omdia.com