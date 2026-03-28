YouTube expected to reach 3 billion users

Netflix is forecast to reach over 1 billion monthly active users globally by 2027, but YouTube is expected to approach 3 billion users worldwide. Netflix leads as the first-choice service in the United Kingdom.



The numbers come from Omdia, which has presented consumer research suggesting that Netflix is the first choice of video in markets like the United Kingdom and France.

In research conducted in November 2025, Netflix was the first choice of service for 17% of users in the United Kingdom, ahead of Sky TV for 15%, Amazon Prime Video for 10%, YouTube for 9%, and Virgin Media for 5%. BBC iPlayer was the first choice for only 4%, ahead of Disney+ at 3%.

Netflix was the first choice in France for 18%, but YouTube came next at 12%, ahead of telco services Free TV at 10% and Orange TV at 8%, both leading Amazon Prime Video down at 4%.

Maria Rua Aguete of Omdia presented the figures in a session at the Series Mania festival in Lille.

In the same session, Justine Ryst, the chief executive of YouTube for France and Southern Europe, claimed that YouTube spent more on programmes than Netflix.

Since 2021, YouTube has redistributed more than half of its turnover to beneficiaries, amounting to $100 billion, which she said is $20 billion more than Netflix.

“YouTube is not here to replace television, in the broadcasting sense. Our platform is the best ally of broadcasters and producers,” she suggested.

omdia.tech.informa.com

www.netflix.com

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