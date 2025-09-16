Usability issues for television services

Television delivered over the internet can offer increased flexibility and functionality. A usability study commissioned by Ofcom suggests that for some older users this often comes with increased complexity, unfamiliar navigation, and usability barriers that undermine confidence and independence. The research explores whether these challenges are inevitable or can be overcome through better design, based on an understanding of viewer learning, habit, and behaviour.



The project was commissioned by the United Kingdom communications regulator and was delivered by the DTG and i2 media research. It involved tests with a structured sample of 30 participants aged over 65 and revealed significant barriers to the use of smart television features on two representative products.

While all participants could access television channels through number buttons, many encountered barriers with other features, including electronic programme guides and on-demand services. These stemmed from design issues such as interface complexity, unfamiliar terminology, and inconsistent feedback to the user.

These challenges are not particular to older users, but reduction in dexterity, impairments to sight, hearing and cognitive functions such as working memory, which tend to increase with age, all affected their use of television.

A subset of 15 users were shown a simple prototype with a very basic user experience. The results of this focus group suggest that simple and targeted design changes can result in significant improvements to usability in older and digitally less-confident viewers.

The researchers recommend a framework for inclusive design know by the acronym SMILE MORE:

Among the recommendations for future study are testing in real-world environments, further quantitative research, behavioural science investigation, exploring the use of context-based prompts, ethical interface design balancing commercial goals with a responsible and inclusive user experience, and looking at barriers around onboarding and authentication.

The final report, Usability project: Identifying challenges and solutions for improving inclusivity and usability in the consumption of internet-delivered television, is available for download from the Ofcom web site.

