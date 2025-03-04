NAB calls for end of ATSC 1.0

The National Association of Broadcasters is asking the Federal Communications Commission in the United States to establish a deadline for phasing out the ATSC 1.0 broadcast standard that is being replaced by ATSC 3.0, which is promoted as NextGen TV. The proposal is to phase out ATSC 1.0 in major markets in 2028, completing the transition two years after that.



The petition from the NAB proposes full conversion of the top 55 television markets, representing about 70% of the population of the United States, by February 2028, followed by the remaining markets by February 2030.

ATSC 3.0 is already launched in markets covering about three-quarters of the country. It offers enhanced audio and video quality, with interactive services based on internet standards. About 14 million compatible sets have been sold so far.

The NAB is calling for ATSC 3.0 tuners to be required in all new television sets sold in the United States by February 2028. It says that “without decisive and immediate action, the transition risks stalling, and the realistic window for implementation could pass.”

The Consumer Technology Association describes it has an unnecessary regulatory burden that would increase costs for manufacturers and consumers. It says that fewer than 10% of homes in the United States rely on antennas for television and described it as effort to sustain a failing business model.

www.nab.org