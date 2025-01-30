Comcast loses video subs but boosts profits

Comcast lost fewer video subscribers in the United States in the last quarter of 2024, with losses of 1.58 million subscribers over the year. That did not stop the company reporting the best financial performance in its 60-year history.



Comcast lost 311,000 video subscribers in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was lower than the losses in each of the three preceding quarters and less than then loss of 389,000 of the same quarter the previous year. It ended the year with 12.52 million video customers, down from 14.11 the previous year, compared with 29.37 million residential internet customers.

There were 36 million subscribers to the Peacock online video service at the end of the year, which was unchanged from the previous quarter and up from 31 million at the end of the previous year.

Revenue for Peacock was $4.93 billion for the full year, while costs rose to $6.73 billion, so it is still making a loss.

Consolidated revenue across the group was $123.73 billion, with costs of $85.66 billion, providing earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization of $38.07 billion, producing $12.54 billion in free cash flow.

We had the best financial performance in our company’s 60-year history,” said Brian Roberts, the chief executive, reporting record revenues and an increased dividend for the seventeenth consecutive year.

