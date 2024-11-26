OzTAM launches VOZ Streaming

OzTAM, the Australian television measurement body, has launched VOZ Streaming, a multi-broadcaster video-on-demand programmatic advertising trading system. Developed through extensive industry collaboration, it provides full access to the on-demand advertising inventory of all the free-to-air commercial broadcasters in Australia. It will enable targeted trading using the OzTAM demographic dataset with a privacy-first approach.



With broadcaster video-on-demand viewing reaching around 11 million people a month in Australia, VOZ Streaming enables advertisers to trade across the 7plus, 9Now, 10 play, and SBS On Demand services, aggregating their combined scale while enhancing the viewer experience through frequency capping across them using a consistent anonymised identifier.

VOZ streaming will also support post analysis using the VOZ Total TV database to reveal the incremental reach and frequency that broadcaster video-on-demand delivers to broadcast television campaigns.

In 2025, VOZ Streaming will include first-party data matching through a partnership with Snowflake.

Karen Halligan, the chief executive of OzTAM, said: “Our extensive industry consultations have been instrumental in shaping VOZ Streaming, responding to the call for a streamlined, universal approach to programmatic BVOD trading across the networks.”

Advertising platforms including Magnite, Microsoft Advertising and The Traded Desk have been involved in the development and integration of VOZ Streaming, with more to be announced.

OzTAM is the official source of television audience measurement in Australia. Virtual Australia, or VOZ, is the foundation of its Total TV measurement standard, combining panel measurement of broadcast viewing on television sets and broadcaster video-on-demand viewing on connected devices. It will become the standard advertising trading currency in Australia from the end of 2024.

oztam.com.au