Hubbl launches in Australia

Foxtel has launched the Australian equivalent of Sky Stream and Sky Glass. It will aggregate a comprehensive range of apps, including global services like Netflix, Australian subscription services, and the services of free-to-air broadcasters. The platform was launched in Sydney, with little mention of Foxtel.



Hubbl will be available through major retail stores and through the Hubble web site. It will be on sale as a media player device for AU$99, or as Hubbl Glass, integrated in a 4K television costing AU$1,595 for a 55” screen or AU$1,995 for an extra 10 inches. It does not require a monthly subscription, although separate app subscriptions are required.

18 global and local apps will be available on Hubbl. The global streaming services include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+. Local include Kayo Sports, BINGE, and Flash, as well the broadcaster apps ABC iView and ABC Kids, SBS On Demand, 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play. LifeStyle, a new streaming app that brings together the best lifestyle content, will also launch on the platform. Stan, Optus Sport and Paramount+ will join the Hubbl platform soon after launch.

The Hubbl platform comes with a voice-enabled remote control with dedicated buttons for Kayo Sports, Binge and Netflix.

The standalone Hubbl box looks like a way to offer seamless access to a range of online services to an existing television, although many modern smart televisions offer similar features.

Both the Hubbl box and Hubbl Glass include an antenna input and a traditional television tuner, but they do not support the HbbTV standard, a web browser, or an app store, so the only apps available will be those that are approved by Hubbl.

Patrick Delany, the chief executive of Hubbl, said, “Hubbl will effortlessly fuse free and paid entertainment and sport from Australia’s favourite apps, channels, live television and the internet into one seamless user experience.

“Hubbl is only as good as the breadth and depth of apps integrated onto the platform to ensure a truly converged streaming experience and in removing frustration when it comes to the choice of what to watch. It’s a huge testament to the transformative Hubbl technology that these world-class and much-loved local partners have chosen to reshape the streaming experience with us. The future of TV and streaming is here.”

Hubbl is provided by the Foxtel Group but is based on technology developed by Comcast and Sky. The word Foxtel was not mentioned in connection with the Hubble launch.

News Corp recently released Foxtel Group subscriber numbers in Australia of 4.3 million total paid subscriptions, with online subscriptions for Kayo Sports, BINGE and Foxtel Now totalling 2.8 million, representing two thirds of Foxtel subscriptions, with traditional residential subscriptions of 1.3 million, down by 9% over the year. Online video accounted for 29% of total subscription and circulation revenues.

www.foxtelgroup.com

hubbl.com.au