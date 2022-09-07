RDK deployed in over 100 million devices

The RDK open source software platform used by a number of leading television and video service providers has now been deployed in more than 100 million devices, an increase of 20 million in a year. The RDK community now includes more than 600 technology companies, up from about 500 last year.



Backed by Comcast, the RDK or Reference Design Kit is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and internet connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, across various hardware platforms.

The RDK software includes the Lightning app development framework that uses JavaScript and WebGL for high performance rendering, without the use of the traditional HTML document object model or cascading style sheets.

A key to the growing adoption of RDK is that device provisioning, data diagnostics, reporting, and telemetry are consistent across all RDK software profiles, enabling service providers to manage video, broadband and cameras in a uniform way.

“Surpassing 100 million RDK device deployments is a testament to the central role RDK now plays at cable, telco, and satellite providers around the globe,” said Jason Briggs, the president and general manager of RDK. RDK has evolved into a versatile software platform that provides operators with consistency and efficiencies across CPE manufacturers, chipset suppliers, and their diverse footprints of transport networks.”

RDK is currently deployed across dozens of leading service providers throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia. Service providers with public RDK deployments include: Atlantic Broadband, BCN, Claro, Comcast, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, J:COM, KabelPlus, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Megacable Melita, NOS, Nuuday, Rogers, SFR, Shaw, Sky, Stofa, Telcom Argentina, Toya, Vectra, Vidéotron, Vodafone, VOO, VTR, WOW, Ziggo, and others.

