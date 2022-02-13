Viaplay grows to 4 million subscribers

Viaplay added 397,000 subscribers in the last quarter, growing its base by 33% to a total of over 4 million. In 2022, Nordic Entertainment Group aims to increase the Viaplay subscriber base by over 60% to around 6.5 million, with 4.3 million of them in the Nordic region, expanding the service into the Netherlands, followed by the United Kingdom in the second half of 2022. By the end of 2025, NENT hopes to have around 12 million Viaplay subscribers, about half of them in the Nordic region.



“We ended the year by surpassing the milestone of 4 million paying Viaplay subscribers, having added almost 1 million new subscribers during the year, and almost 400,000 in Q4 alone,” reported Anders Jensen, the president and chief executive of Nordic Entertainment Group. “The total addressable market for Viaplay increased dramatically in 2021 as we doubled the number of markets that we are in. We met and exceeded both our Nordic and international subscriber targets and have had a particularly strong start in Poland.”

Viaplay is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland. It is now also in the United States as an add-on subscription through the Comcast Xfinity platform. Viaplay will launch in the Netherlands on 1 March 2022, followed by the United Kingdom later in the year, with Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland set to follow by the end of 2023.

As well as original productions, Viaplay offers coverage of Bundesliga, Premier League, and UEFA football, Formula One and winter sport.

Viaplay accounted for 34% of sales for NENT Group, with other subscription revenues accounting for a further 32% and advertising another 32%.

www.nentgroup.com