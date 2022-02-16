Room for online video growth in United States

Over 85% of television households in the United States will subscribe to at least one online video service by 2027. The average household with a subscription will be paying for more than four different services. Netflix will add only 2 million subscribers over five years, but newer platforms still have room for growth.



Digital TV Research forecasts that the total number of subscriptions in the United States for movies, television episodes and channels, excluding sports, will increase from 354 million at the end of 2021 to 458 million in 2027. The average number of subscriptions will be 4.37 per subscribing home.

By that time, Netflix will have 69.1 million subscribers in the United States. Amazon will have 101.8 million. Hulu will have 58.3 million, including 5 million to the Hulu Live television service. Paramount+ will have 52.2 million subscribers, an increase of 26 million. Disney+ will have 51.3 million, a gain of 12 million. HBO Max will have 51 million, up by 31 million. Peacock is forecast to have 15.3 million, while Starz is predicted to have 14.2 million.

“Some claimed recently that the US SVOD market was at saturation point,” observed Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Although we expect some deceleration for more established players, there is still plenty of growth to be had for the younger platforms such as Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max.”

