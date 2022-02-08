Innovid acquires TVSquared

Innovid will acquire TVSquared in a $160 million deal, including $100 million in cash. The combined business positions Innovid as a single source for advert serving and measurement for converged television.



Innovid provides a leading independent connected television advertising delivery and measurement platform, while TVSquared offers an independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged television.

With a shared mission to transform TV measurement, the combination of the companies will provide a comprehensive view of audiences across all devices and platforms.

“Innovid and TVSquared have the technology, vision and global footprint to create a standard, independent, currency-grade solution to enable the buy- and sell-sides to validate the efficacy of TV investments, with fully automated cross-platform measurement and outcomes,” said TVSquared.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2012, TVSquared measures television advertising in over 100 million households globally on more than 75 connected television platforms.

A recent report by NBCUniversal, the Measurement Look Book, recognised TVSquared as one of eight audience measurement “curreny contenders” in the space, including Nielsen and comScore, although iSpot.tv was positioned as a front runner in terms of ability to deliver and completeness of solution.

“In acquiring TVSquared, we aim to provide the most complete view of the total TV and digital universe through a scalable, currency-grade measurement platform,” said Zvika Netter, the co-founder and chief executive of Innovid. “Additionally, we immediately accelerate and broaden our scope globally, as brands, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters on six continents rely on TVSquared to maximize reach, identify the right audiences and drive business growth with TV. As the market demands greater accountability, Innovid and TVSquared are reimagining the future of cross-platform TV measurement together.”

“Innovid and TVSquared share complementary visions to transform TV measurement through a comprehensive view of audiences across all devices and platforms worldwide,” said Calum Smeaton, the founder and chief executive of TVSquared. “Joining forces establishes a cross-platform measurement solution that maps one of the largest datasets of audiences, homes, and devices, at scale, across linear, CTV, and digital video.”

Innovid had around $90 million in revenue in 2021, with earnings before deductions of around $5 million. TVSquared revenue for 2021 is expected to be around $20 million.

www.innovid.com

www.tvsquared.com