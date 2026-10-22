BBC to cut channels to save costs

The BBC Three and BBC Scotland channels will close as the corporation seeks to save more money. It is not the first time the BBC has announced the closure of the BBC Three channel to cut costs. Once again, the idea is that programmes will find their audience online.



A combination of previous freezes and inflation-linked increases in licence fees with a reduction in the number of households paying them means the BBC has less money to spend in real terms.

While the cost of a television licence rose to £174.50, the number of number of licences in force fall by half a million, generating £3.88 billion in income, compared to £3.84 billion the previous year.

The BBC said in its annual report that a steeper than projected decline in licence fee sales, combined with cost inflation and a challenging commercial trading environment, has exacerbated the gap between income and costs. It is seeking to find £500 million in savings by 2028, representing roughly 10% of total public service broadcasting costs, cutting up to 2000 jobs, or almost 10% of its employees.

BBC Three will, once again, close as a scheduled channel, although BBC Three commissions, supported by increased investment in content for younger audiences, will be available on BBC iPlayer and on other platforms, including YouTube.

The BBC Scotland channel will also close, although it will remain a channel on iPlayer and some programming wll also be available on BBC One and BBC Two, both of which will have regional variations for Scotland.

The BBC will end Reporting Scotland: News at Seven, which was a shorter replacement for the original hour-long news programme The Nine. Reporting Scotland will continue in the regional news slot on BBC One Scotland.

The BBC is also closing its Radio 4 Extra service, launched in 2002 as BBC 7, which mainly broadcasts repeats from the archive, although programmes will be available on BBC Sounds. Those wanting to listen to the Daily Service, first broadcast in 1928, will still be able to find it online or on their local radio station.

The recently-appointed director general Matt Brittin told staff: “We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world. We all know that means tough choices.”

On the closure of linear broadcast services: “Much of the great content they currently carry will still be found where audiences already enjoy it on iPlayer and Sounds.”

It is difficult to see how much these changes will really save in the context of needing to find half a billion pounds. It is understood that the combined channel closures will save less than £10 million a year.

BBC Three barely featured in the last BBC Annual Report and Accounts. BARB no longer breaks out viewing by BBC channels, but in July 2025 BBC Three had a monthly reach of 9.8 million people, or about 15% of households, but only accounted for about a 0.3% share of monthly viewing.

BBC Three launched in February 2003, aimed at younger adult viewers. An early hit was Gavin and Stacey. That ended up on BBC One and the finale shown at Christmas 2024 had 19.3 million viewers, making it the most watched scripted show on any channel since before BBC Three began.

The BBC Three Channel was first closed in February 2016, moving exclusively online to BBC iPlayer, although its programmes were also shown on BBC One and BBC Two. It went on to produce programmes of critical acclaim like Fleabag.

BBC Three returned as a channel in February 2022. At the time, Charlotte Moore, chief content officer for the BBC, said: “The BBC needs to back success and make sure its programmes reach as many young people as possible, wherever they live in the UK. So regardless of the debates about the past, we want to give BBC Three its own broadcast channel again.”

So now it seems it will go online again, in the hope that it will find an audience there.

The BBC Scotland television channel officially in 24 February 2019, replacing the BBC Two Scotland opt-out with an autonomous, free-to-air public broadcast channel focused on Scottish programming. It had an initial budget of £32m a year. At the time, the then director general Tony Hall said: “It’s a channel that will be bold, creative and ambitious, with a brand-new Scotland-edited international news programme at its heart.”

The BBC Scotland channel featured a mix of documentary, factual and entertainment, comedy, drama, news and current affairs and sport programming reflecting Scottish life and culture. It has a weekly reach of 12% of the Scottish population, down from 13% the previous year.

Scotland contributed £313 million in licence fee income to the BBC last year. The BBC spent £65 million on Scotland television programming, down from £80 million the previous year.

These changes have been announced without any consultation, presumably on the basis that they do not constitute a material change to its public services.

Interestingly, when BBC Scotland was launched and when BBC Three was restored as broadcast channel having previously gone online only, those were considered to be material changes and required a public interest test and an independent consultation from Ofcom before approval was given.

It seems that closing a broadcast service is primarily a financial and operational governance decision for the BBC Board.

This all draws attention to the challenges that the BBC faces as it negotiates its future with the government, which is expected to publish a white paper on policy decisions on the BBC Royal Charter by the end of 2026.

www.bbc.co.uk