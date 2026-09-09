DTG promotes advertising framework

The DTG in the United Kingdom has launched a new industry framework designed to realise the opportunities for television advertising through online delivery. Developed in collaboration with more than 50 organisations representing broadcasters, media owners, platform operators, advertisers, agencies, technology providers and industry bodies, the DTG Interoperability & Transition Framework for IP-Delivered Television Advertising provides a common reference model for an increasingly complex ecosystem.



The framework finds that the main industry challenge is increasingly not the absence of technology or standards but enabling existing capabilities to operate together consistently across different organisations, platforms and commercial environments.

The report identifies five re-occurring themes: technical and commercial interoperability, the relationship between delivery and measurement, the significance of metadata, and how identity, consent, and privacy are fundamental.

Rather than defining a new standard or prescribing a single implementation model, it maps five interconnected areas: creative workflows, metadata and signalling, trading and decisioning, delivery infrastructure, and measurement and attribution. Identity, consent and privacy are treated as a cross-cutting consideration influencing every part of the advertising lifecycle.

“Much of the technology needed to support IP-delivered advertising already exists,” explained Alex Buchan, the chief technology officer of the DTG. “The task now is to enable those capabilities to operate consistently across an increasingly diverse ecosystem, while preserving the quality, trust and effectiveness that have always distinguished television advertising.”

The DTG framework is proposed as a common reference model, prioritising practical implementation guidance. The DTG points out that it is not a technical specification, a replacement for existing standards, a prescribed implementation model or a mandatory certification programme.

The DTG is a member organisation that has been central to driving digital television innovation in the United Kingdom for more than thirty years.

dtg.org.uk