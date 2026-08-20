United Kingdom connectivity challenge

The total number of fixed internet connections in the United Kingdom remained flat in the middle of 2026 at 29.37 million, up by just 1,000 over the last quarter. The number of consumer connections actually fell by over 9,000 to just over 27 million, while business connections rose. A substantial number of people are still unable to connect or participate in a digital society, and it is not necessarily due to lack of investment in connectivity infrastructure. A new report suggests what a successful transition to a connected society could look like.



Full fibre connections in the United Kingdom reached almost 14 million, up from 10.7 million a year earlier, as reported by Point Topic.

BT had 8.23 million consumer connections, of which 4.50 million are fibre to the premises, while the Openreach fibre footprint reached 23.44 million premises passed, with 9.35 million connections.

Alternative network providers now have just under 4 million subscribers between them, according to PointTopic estimates.

The market for internet connectivity is essentially flat, even as migration to full fibre connections continues at a pace.

What we are seeing is increasing competition from often overlapping network providers, while some homes remain unconnected or limited by poor connectivity.

An estimated 3-4 million people in the United Kingdom are unable, or unwilling, to participate in the digital society. The number is not really clear. That figure comes from Home Office figures from 2023.

It is estimated that a further 14-22 million people face at least one significant barrier to accessing the digital services on which we increasingly depend.

An initiative called The Connection Project, funded by businesses, including the BBC and ITV, aims to answer the question: what would it take to create a digital society in which everyone can participate and thrive.

Its first report, published a year ago, reached an uncomfortable conclusion that the country has invested heavily in digital infrastructure but has not kept pace on participation.

The second report, Connected, sets out a vision for what success could look like, identifies the conditions that successful digital societies share, and proposes a wider national ambition.

That is relevant in the context of the consideration of the future of digital television distribution.

Some suggest that online television and video could drive the adoption of internet connectivity. Others point to the gap between those that can currently receive online video on their television, which is about 70% of homes, and the challenge of delivering universal coverage that is free at the point of use.

The report identifies five requirements for a successful transition to online television.

Ubiquitous connectivity — Nobody loses access to news and entertainment from the UK’s public service broadcasters. The transition does not proceed until reliable and affordable connectivity is available for every household that needs it.

Simple and inclusive design — Watching television remains as simple and familiar as it is today. Live television and public service channels are easy to find, while new functionality enhances the experience without becoming a barrier to those who just want to watch.

Trusted support — Nobody is left to navigate the change alone. People know where to go for help, and those who need additional assistance can access practical support from trusted organisations, family members and carers, face to face and by phone — not just online.

Managed transitions — The transition happens gradually, predictably and with public confidence. This means clear milestones, regular reviews and agreed readiness criteria alongside a well-communicated timetable, to ensure the deadline is driving readiness and participation.

Shared accountability — Progress is measured transparently and risks are identified early. Industry, government and civil society share responsibility for ensuring that coverage, affordability, participation and support improve throughout the transition.

The report suggests that the transition from analogue to digital television provides a precedent for a managed transition. A clear timetable, coordinated communications and targeted support helped millions of households adapt successfully, demonstrating that large-scale transitions can be managed with public confidence.

The challenge is that for many people, while it has brought massive choice, online viewing is now a lot harder than the simple television experience used to be.

www.point-topic.com

www.connectionproject.co.uk