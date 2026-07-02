Ofcom plans to extend BBC online regulation

BBC online material will come under the direct regulation of Ofcom under proposals for a new code. It follows an extension of regulatory powers from the government from its mid-term review of the BBC Charter, which is now subject to further review. Ofcom will also have increased oversight of how complaints to the BBC are handled.



Ofcom has been regulating content standards for the BBC television, radio and on-demand services under the Broadcasting Code since 2017. That is now being extended to online material, where it could previously only provide a non-binding “opinion” on whether the BBC had observed its own editorial guidelines. Now, Ofcom will have the powers to regulate BBC online material fully.

The proposed code will apply to material provided as part of the public service by the BBC online and intended for users in the United Kingdom. It covers text, still or moving images, and sound, and includes material on BBC news and sports websites, BBC educational and learning resources, BBC apps on smartphones, television, or other devices, and any BBC social media account.

Not in scope are user generated content, message boards and comment sections, or the personal social media accounts of BBC employees.

The draft code covers protections for those under 18, rules relating to harm and offence, crime, disorder, hatred, and abuse, religion, due impartiality and accuracy, and rules around elections and referendums. These broadly match the existing Broadcasting Code.

Notably, in the absence of a schedule ‘watershed’, measures to protect those aged under 18 include age ratings or other classification systems, content warnings, or parental controls, restricted mode settings, child accounts, pin protection, and age assurance.

The code is out for consultation, with final provisions expected later in the year, when there will be guidance explaining how Ofcom expects the BBC to apply the new rules in practice.

www.ofcom.org.uk