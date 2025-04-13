Vodafone and Three consider television

Vodafone and Three may launch a television service after their merger, which is due to complete in the first half of the year. It follows regulatory approval for their £15 billion merger that will create the largest mobile operator in the United Kingdom, with 27 million customers, reducing the number of network operators from four to three.



The plans are reported by The Telegraph, although little detail is provided, with Vodafone saying it is too early to comment on the plans for the company post-merger.

Vodafone claims to service over 21 million television customers across platforms in Europe, although it has so far abstained from launching a traditional television service in the ultracompetitive home market of the United Kingdom.

A Vodafone television service was in development in the United Kingdom around ten years ago but it was shelved before launch in 2017. It went on to develop a common platform across a number of other European territories based on systems from Kaltura.

In 2023, Vodafone offered a Broadband Xtra bundle including an Apple TV 4K box and a 24-month Apple TV+ subscription for its home broadband customers.

Following the launch of a service in Portugal, Vodafone offers a Vodafone TV PLAY box in Ireland with its fibre broadband service. This provides programming from Sky with NOW Sports and Entertainment Membership included. In addition, it offers access to streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, RTÉ Player, Virgin Media Player and TG4 Player.

Vodafone does not have its own fixed broadband infrastructure in the United Kingdom but it resells wholesale services from Openreach and CityFibre.

The merger of Vodafone and Three was approved by the Competition and Markets Authority in December 2024. The companies have committed to invest £11 billion in 5G networks. The merger is expected to complete in the first half of 2025. Vodafone will own 51% of the combined business and three years after completion has the option to acquire the rest from CK Hutchison, which owns Three.

