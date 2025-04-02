Comcast Media360 offers single ingest

Comcast Media360 aims to streamline video operations for broadcasters and media providers. Announced in advance of the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Comcast Technology Solutions is offering a solution to consolidate video management workflows, increase efficiency, and lower costs across live and on-demand delivery.



In recent decades, broadcast operations have become increasingly complex, with multiple internal and external systems, workflows, and vendors all required to reach viewers. New back-end systems were bolted onto legacy systems, creating increased complexity, duplicating effort and increasing cost.

We see this all the time, where online operations have developed separately to the main media operations of traditional broadcasters.

Comcast Media360 was designed to simplify and address these opportunities, with a 24/7 managed service.

The inputs can be live events, studio shows, or stored media. The outputs can include linear channels, including new online platforms, video on demand services, and branded applications.

By providing a single point of ingest for any video title, and its associated files, the service enables broadcasters and media owners to streamline content processing, title management, channel origination, playout, and delivery.

“Broadcasters and content owners around the globe recognize the need to make their video operations less duplicative and more cost-efficient, but so many remain trapped by the complexity of their legacy back-end systems,” observed Bart Spriester of Comcast Technology Solutions.

“Efforts to effectively streamline broadcast and streaming operations have been a holy grail for broadcasters and content owners for some time,” said Maria Rua Aguete of research company Omdia. “Now, however, it’s becoming an economic necessity. Media companies must adopt a consumer-first strategy that is equally effective at reaching viewers across online video and traditional TV, via social, mobile, and home entertainment devices.”

The solution comprises Comcast MediaExpress, a newly launched video on demand management and distribution services, the CTS Cloud Video Platform, and Comcast MediaOrigination channel management system.

Comcast Technology Solutions is a division of Comcast Corporation, which owns NBCUniversal and the Sky Group.

