Sky Media makes TVbeat source of truth

Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky, has expanded its partnership with TVbeat, making it the ‘System of Note’ to receive, process and harmonised data from various sources. They include set-top boxes, AdSmart, online ad servers, demographic data about subscribers and other information from third-party providers.



TVbeat will calculate key television metrics such as reach, frequency, impressions and inventory capacity.

Sky Media will use these independently verified metrics as the primary source of truth for both its internal operations and in the provision of reporting to media partners and agencies. These elements will contribute to the delivery of the One Campaign initiative from Sky Media, providing access to audiences across multiple platforms.

The deal is incremental to a current long-term agreement for TVbeat to provide inventory management and yield optimization.

“Expanding our partnership with TVbeat enables us to enhance our relationships with our advertising partners building on TV’s market leading credibility with the provision of independently verified advertising metrics,” said Martin Leach, the director of operations at Sky Media.

Sky Media provides advertising on over 130 channels, including Sky channels and a number of other broadcast networks.

Robert Farazin, the founder and chief executive of TVbeat, said: “For some time, TVbeat has highlighted the fundamental need to solve the data challenges at TV media companies to enable them to operate holistically across their linear, addressable and digital ad businesses based on 100% accurate and verified figures.”

“The conventional TV measurement and linear data solutions are architecturally and functionally incapable of handling today’s TV data complexity, scale and data interoperability requirements.”

TVbeat, established in 2014, provides measurement, forecasting, planning, optimization and booking across addressable and non-addressable television and video advertising.

www.skymedia.co.uk

www.tvbeat.com