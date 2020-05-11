NBCUniversal and Sky promote partnership

NBCUniversal and Sky, both part of Comcast, have announced that advertising and partnerships opportunities will be available for both companies through the NBCUniversal One Platform. The development of the partnership between NBCUniversal and Sky sees the companies create a new advertising solution offering access to the full breadth of premium content and advanced advertising capabilities that each bring to market.



The combined capabilities of NBCUniversal and Sky include the largest portfolio of premium programming in the United States and the leading media and entertainment company in Europe. Together, that represents an investment of $24 billion in premium programming in 2020, with a reach of more than 600 million adults a month globally.

AdSmart, developed by Sky in the United Kingdom and now offered by NBCUniversal, enables targeting across screens and across markets in the United States and other countries.

CFlight, their joint measurement system, offers brands outcome-based measurement and transparency into the cross-platform delivery of their buys.

A new global intelligence lab will provide marketers with access to new insights and cultural trends.

Comcast has 19.90 million video subscribers in the United States. The number fell below 20 million in the first quarter of 2020 for the first time in nearly two decades. Sky has 23.93 million customer relationships across Europe. Their combined reach is much larger, through sport, news and other programming carried on other networks.

Separately, Comcast announced that it has deployed over a million Xfinity Flex devices, which offer 4K UHD streaming services for internet customers. It aggregates programming from over 200 streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora, HBO, STARZ, Hulu and most recently Peacock.

The Peacock service will launch nationally on 15 July. Since making a preview available to Comcast Xfinity 1 and Flex customers in mid-April, Comcast has announced that the service will also be available across Apple devices and on Microsoft Xbox.

www.comcast.com

together.nbcuni.com