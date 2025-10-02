Hulu comes to Disney+

The Hulu brand will reach Disney+ viewers worldwide when it becomes the global general entertainment brand on the service, replacing Star in international markets. Meanwhile, with Hulu now under its full control, Disney is planning to fold the Hulu brand into its Disney+ service, together with ESPN.



The Hulu name will replace Star on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and many other international markets, from 8 October 2025.

The price of Disney+ is also going up, with subscriptions ranging from £5.99 with advertising to £14.99 a month for the premium package.

It comes 18 years after Hulu launched in America. The service launched back at the end of October 2007, initially as a joint venture between NBC Universal and News Corporation, joined The Walt Disney Company, the owner of ABC.

Disney gained control of Hulu in 2019 through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. It did not achieve full ownership until June 2025 when it finally bought out the NBC Universal stake from Comcast.

In preparation for a fully integrated unified app next year, users will begin to see further integrations of Hulu across the Disney+ app. This includes a series of design and navigation enhancements rolling out over the coming weeks and months aimed at offering a more dynamic and intuitive experience.

There will be a new navigation bar at the top of the home page. A ‘For You’ tab is the first screen that subscribers will see on launching Disney+. This will feature the suggestions of personalised recommendations. There will also be tabs for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, depending on subscription.

www.disneyplus.com

thewaltdisneycompany.com