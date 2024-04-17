Comcast launches NOW in United States

Comcast is extending its NOW brand, originally developed by Sky in the United Kingdom, to the United States. NOW TV is available for Xfinity Internet customers and includes live and on-demand programming from over 40 networks, integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium, for $20 a month, with no long-term contract or credit checks.



NOW, was launched by Sky in 2012 as a pay-as-you go offering, originally known as Now TV. Similar services are also offered in Ireland, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. In Germany it is branded WOW.

Comcast does not break out subscriber numbers, but the BARB establishment survey estimates that in the United Kingdom around 1.82 million homes, or 6.4% of households, had access to NOW at the end of 2023.

Comcast is using the NOW brand to launch a set of low-cost internet, mobile and online television products that customers can purchase month by month.

“Consumers have told us they want low-cost, easy-to-use connectivity and entertainment options that deliver the same reliability and consistency of our leading Xfinity services,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “With NOW, we’ve developed a new product construct from the ground up to be simple and easy for anybody who wants Internet, mobile or TV on their own terms without sacrificing quality.”

NOW Internet access is available on a prepaid monthly basis. Customers can sign up, pause, or cancel online at any time. NOW Mobile is a new prepaid service that includes unlimited 5G data combined with access to more than 23 million WiFi hotspots.

Initial customer trials for NOW Internet and Mobile have begun in Hartford, Houston, and Miami, with a national launch across all Comcast service areas expected in the coming weeks. NOW TV is available everywhere Comcast provides service.

Users can watch NOW TV at home on a web browser, Xumo Stream Box, Flex streaming TV Box, Apple or Android mobile device, FireTV, or any device that supports Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. They can also use Xfinity Stream app on up to three mobile devices at the same time.

The service includes channels and on-demand programming from over 40 brands, including BBC America and BBC News, A&E, AMC, Discovery, and Hallmark, as well as Peacock Premium, available through the Peacock app.

www.comcast.com

www.xfinity.com